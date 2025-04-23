Man accused of stealing nearly $4 million from woman with dementia in Montgomery County

A man is charged with stealing close to $4 million from a 92-year-old woman who was suffering from dementia.

A man is charged with stealing close to $4 million from a 92-year-old woman who was suffering from dementia.

A man is charged with stealing close to $4 million from a 92-year-old woman who was suffering from dementia.

A man is charged with stealing close to $4 million from a 92-year-old woman who was suffering from dementia.

FLOURTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- A man is charged with stealing close to $4 million from a 92-year-old woman who was suffering from dementia.

The Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said 66-year-old James Batt of Flourtown was a friend of the woman, who died in 2019.

He was the executor of her will, but allegedly never gave the woman's family their inheritance.

Instead, prosecutors say he spent millions on travel, restaurants, shopping and plastic surgery.

Batt was not able to make bail and remains in the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

