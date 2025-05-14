Man arrested after shooting 4 people, including 3 teens, on SEPTA bus in Philadelphia

Hakim Bryant is charged with several counts of attempted murder.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police arrested a man who they say shot four people, including three teens, aboard a SEPTA bus over the weekend.
Hakim Bryant is facing several counts of attempted murder, among other charges.
The shooting happened at North 33rd Street and West Girard Avenue around 6:15 p.m. on Saturday.
Investigators say about 30 passengers were on the Route 15 bus when a man got into a fight with a group of teenagers and fired nine shots in the direction of the teenagers.
Those teens, a 14-year-old and two 16-year-olds, were struck by gunfire, along with a 39-year-old woman.
They are all expected to be okay.