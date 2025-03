Man caught allegedly scratching swastika on Tesla car outside gym in Doylestown

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (WPVI) -- New video shows a man allegedly vandalizing a Tesla outside a Planet Fitness in Doylestown, Bucks County, on Monday morning.

The victim says he found a swastika scratched into the side of his Tesla, then checked the vehicle's surveillance video, which recorded the incident.

Employees at Planet Fitness were able to identify the man.

Central Bucks Regional Police say he faces criminal mischief, harassment and disorderly conduct.