Man caught on video stealing from USPS mailbox outside the Conshohocken Post Office

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (WPVI) -- Police are trying to identify a man who was caught on surveillance video stealing from the U.S. Postal Service's mailbox outside the Conshohocken Post Office.

Authorities say this happened about two weeks ago in the early morning hours.

You can see the man using some kind of rope to pull the mail directly out of the box.

The post office is asking residents to use the indoor drop box instead.

If you recognize this man, call police.