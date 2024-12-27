Man caught on video while burglarizing Lowe's store in Plymouth Twp. on Christmas Day

PLYMOUTH TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A man was caught on camera breaking into a Lowe's store in Montgomery County on Christmas Day.

It happened at the store on Chemical Road in Plymouth Twp.

Surveillance video shows the suspect, Omar Dickens, casually walking through the store and grabbing items until his cart was overflowing.

The store's remote monitoring center detected the man's presence, since the store was closed for the holiday.

When officers arrived, they saw a large Budget Rental box truck taking off from the garden center.

Police say Dickens struck a patrol vehicle as officers responded, then ran from the box truck.

Police found him hiding in a nearby drainage pipe.

Dickens is now behind bars facing burglary charges.

