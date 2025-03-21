Man charged with posing as charity worker, exposing himself to children in Northeast Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have arrested the man who they say posed as a charity worker then exposed himself to children.

Leroy Taylor, 51, of the 600 block of Raymond Street was arrested on Friday.

He is charged with Indecent Exposure Open Lewdness and other offenses.

It happened on the evening of Tuesday, March 11.

Police say Taylor lured the victims away from their home by asking if they would help him collect donations.

A neighbor shared doorbell video showing Taylor allegedly luring two kids behind a house where he allegedly exposed himself.

The investigation is being handled by the Special Victims Unit.