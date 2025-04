Police say the victim was stabbed once in the chest.

Man in critical condition after being stabbed in the chest in Feltonville

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is fighting for his life after he was stabbed in Philadelphia's Feltonville section.

The Action Cam was on the scene along the 400 block of North 5th Street at 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

He was rushed to Temple University Hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.