Investigators also found bullet holes scattered on the windows of the bar.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting outside of a bar in West Philadelphia left one man in critical condition.

Police say it happened just after 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a bar located along the 5600 block of Lancaster Avenue.

The victim was shot multiple times.

Investigators also found bullet holes scattered on the windows of the bar.

A motive is not yet clear and no arrests have been made.