Man crossing street killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run

Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in West Philadelphia.

Man crossing street killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in West Philadelphia.

Man crossing street killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in West Philadelphia.

Man crossing street killed in West Philadelphia hit-and-run Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in West Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are searching for the driver who hit and killed a pedestrian in West Philadelphia.

It happened on the 200 block of North 63rd Street just after 1 a.m. Friday.

Police say the victim, a 67-year-old man, was crossing the street when he was hit.

He was taken to Lankenau Medical Center where he later died.

Police are searching for a white SUV that may have been involved.