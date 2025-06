Man in custody as police investigate double homicide at 55+ community in Palmer Twp.

PALMER TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- Police in Palmer Township, Northampton County, are investigating a double homicide at a 55-years-and-older community.

Officers were called to a shooting at a home on Glasgow Way at The Highlands at Glenmoor just before 7 p.m. on Tuesday.

A man was taken into custody, and police say there is no threat to the community.

Police are expected to release more information on Wednesday.