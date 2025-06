Man cuts himself, stabs another during skirmish on SEPTA bus in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A skirmish on a SEPTA bus ended with two people being stabbed.

Police say one of them was the attacker, who accidentally sliced himself.

The incident happened around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday at the intersection of Broad and Bigler streets in South Philadelphia.

The knife-wielding man is in custody.

Authorities say no SEPTA employee was hurt.