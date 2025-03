Man dies after being shot twice in head in Philadelphia's Kensington section

A man has died after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

A man has died after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

A man has died after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

A man has died after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died after being shot twice in the head in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

Police responded to East Somerset Street and Kensington Avenue near the SEPTA train stop at 11:30 p.m. on Monday.

The 26-year-old was taken to Temple Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say they took a man fitting the description of the shooter into custody for questioning.