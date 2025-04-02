Man dies after being shot on Interstate 95 in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man has died following a shooting on Interstate 95 in Port Richmond over the weekend.

Pennsylvania State Police have identified him as 21-year-old Aiden Zeallor of Levittown, Pa.

He was shot in the head in the northbound lanes of the highway around 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

His red Ford Mustang and an abandoned white Acura were found at the scene riddled with bullet holes.

A third vehicle was also involved, but the driver fled before police arrived.

The driver of the Acura later showed up at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Zeallor's death is being investigated as a homicide.