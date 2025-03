Man gunned down in West Philadelphia backyard

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are investigating after a man was gunned down on his own property in West Philadelphia.

It happened just before 11:30 p.m., along the 900 block of North 47th Street.

Investigators say the 48-year-old victim heard a noise in his backyard. When he went outside, at least two gunmen were waiting and opened fire.

A motive is not clear and no arrests have been made.

A woman and two kids were inside the home at the time of the shooting. They were not hurt.