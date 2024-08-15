Man shot, killed while riding bicycle in South Philadelphia; 3 suspects sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is dead after a shooting broke out in South Philadelphia on Wednesday.

It happened just after 7 p.m. on the 1500 block of Snyder Avenue.

At the scene, police say they found a 25-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators believe the victim was shot at least 40 times while he was riding his bike, and even while he was on the ground.

The incident was caught on camera by a local business and a SEPTA bus in the area, authorities say.

According to police, the video shows the victim riding down the street when three men get out of a dark-colored sedan -- possibly a Nissan -- and start shooting.

"This particular victim appears to have been targeted, shot execution-style," noted Chief Inspector Scott Small with Philadelphia police. "The shooters are seen on camera standing over the victim's body after he was shot, falls to the ground and they're still standing over him, shooting him multiple times."

The victim reportedly lived only five blocks from where the shooting took place.

Authorities are now searching for the suspects who were last seen heading eastbound on Snyder Avenue.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).