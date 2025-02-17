A 33-year-old man died from his injuries and a 38-year-old man is in the hospital in extremely critical condition.

Man killed, another critically injured in double shooting in Philadelphia's East Germantown section

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city's East Germantown section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city's East Germantown section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city's East Germantown section.

Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city's East Germantown section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly double shooting in the city's East Germantown section.

It happened along the 6200 block of North Lambert Street around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Police say when they arrived on scene, they found two victims.

A 33-year-old man died from his injuries and a 38-year-old man is in the hospital in extremely critical condition.

No word on as suspect or what lead to the shooting.