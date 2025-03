Man killed after being shot in Kimberton, Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A gunman shot and killed a 19-year-old man in Newark, Delaware, over the weekend.

The gunfire erupted near Clarion and Durham Courts in the Kimberton section of Newark at 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Authorities roped off a wide area of the residential neighborhood during the investigation.

They have yet to make any arrests.