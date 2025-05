Man rescued by marine units from Delaware River

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was pulled from the Delaware River on Wednesday.

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of S. Columbus Blvd, near the Moshulu, in South Philadelphia.

Marine units quickly responded and were able to rescue the man from the water.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital for evaluation.

There has been no word on what led the man to being in the water.