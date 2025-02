Man resuced after falling through frozen lake in Whitehall Twp., Lehigh County

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- First responders in Lehigh County rescued a man who fell through the ice on a frozen lake in Whitehall Township.

They were called to the 4600 block of South Church Street, off Whitehall Parkway, shortly after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Firefighters pulled the victim from the water. He was taken to the hospital, but there is no word on his condition.

