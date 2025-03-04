Man shot after complaining about loud music outside home in Philadelphia's Kensington section

An argument over loud music reportedly led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

An argument over loud music reportedly led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

An argument over loud music reportedly led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

An argument over loud music reportedly led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument over loud music reportedly led to a shooting in Philadelphia's Kensington section.

It happened at 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 2500 block of Palethorp Street.

Police say a 38-year-old man walked out of his home to complain about the noise coming from two vehicles. One of the occupants in a car allegedly pulled a gun and opened fire.

The victim was shot in the stomach and is in stable condition.

A relative was able to drive him to the hospital.

Police are reviewing private surveillance in the neighborhood.

