Man shot dead in bathroom of Lehigh Valley home; suspect arrested

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspect is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside a bathroom in the Lehigh Valley.

The discovery was made Friday around 6 a.m. inside a home on the 3400 block of Cambridge Circle in South Whitehall Township.

According to the Lehigh County District Attorney's office, 56-year-old Christopher Potter was found suffering from two gunshot wounds in a first-floor bathroom. He later died from his injuries.

Elvis Miguel Perez, 34, of Bethlehem, was charged with criminal homicide and other related offenses in connection with Potter's death.

Investigators say Perez was seen running through yards near the Cambridge Circle home. He was arrested about an hour after the shooting.

A handgun was found in a trash can in the area of the arrest, authorities said.

Perez remains behind bars with no option for bail. A preliminary hearing is set for October 14.

