  • Watch Now

WATCH VIDEOS

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man shot dead in bathroom of Lehigh Valley home; suspect arrested

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Saturday, October 5, 2024 12:47AM
Man shot dead in bathroom of Lehigh Valley home; suspect arrested
Man shot dead in bathroom of Lehigh Valley home; suspect arrested

SOUTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A suspect is facing charges after a man was found shot to death inside a bathroom in the Lehigh Valley.

The discovery was made Friday around 6 a.m. inside a home on the 3400 block of Cambridge Circle in South Whitehall Township.

According to the Lehigh County District Attorney's office, 56-year-old Christopher Potter was found suffering from two gunshot wounds in a first-floor bathroom. He later died from his injuries.

Elvis Miguel Perez, 34, of Bethlehem, was charged with criminal homicide and other related offenses in connection with Potter's death.

Investigators say Perez was seen running through yards near the Cambridge Circle home. He was arrested about an hour after the shooting.

A handgun was found in a trash can in the area of the arrest, authorities said.

Perez remains behind bars with no option for bail. A preliminary hearing is set for October 14.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW