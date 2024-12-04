Man shot during apparent argument over trash in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting that reportedly stemmed from an argument over the placement of trash.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Tuesday on the 2900 block of North Hicks Street.

When officers arrived they found a man in his 30s suffering from a gunshot wound to his torso and legs. He was taken to Temple University Hospital in critical but stable condition.

According to Inspector D.F. Pace, a 37-year-old woman and a 17-year-old boy are being questioned by police.

Philadelphia police give update on shooting on North Hicks Street on Dec. 3 2024.

There was an apparent argument over trash on the curb. Police say the incident escalated and that's when someone pulled out a gun and fired.

Based on ballistic evidence, the shooter fired from outside into the front door where the victim was standing.

"It appears that the door was closed and the shooter shot through the door. We have four shell casings out on the street on the 2900 block of North Hicks right in front of the door of the person who was shot," said Pace.

A nearby car was also hit by one of the bullets.

Police are still trying to figure out the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Pace said the gunshot victim may have been "acting in an aggressive manner" prior to the shooting.

"The gunshot victim is believed to have possibly been threatening or acting in an aggressive manner toward the individual who ultimately shot him -- threatening them with a screwdriver possibly. So there was some sort of argument that preceded the shooting," Pace explained.

Officers also responded to the same home around 11 a.m. Tuesday for a similar argument between the neighbors and issues with trash, but it didn't escalate to violence, police said.

Police are still working to determine who fired the gun. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.