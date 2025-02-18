Man shot, killed during dispute with ex's new boyfriend in North Philadelphia: police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities believe a dispute between an old and a new boyfriend played a role in a deadly shooting in North Philadelphia.

It happened along the 1600 block of Willington Street around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Police say a man was visiting his ex-girlfriend and his child.

An altercation broke out between the man and the mother's new boyfriend, and at some point, police say the new boyfriend shot the ex in the stomach.

The 21-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police took the new boyfriend into custody a short distance away at 20th and Jefferson Streets.

