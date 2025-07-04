BreakingMan shot, killed by police after reportedly firing at officers
Man shot, killed by Philadelphia police after reportedly firing at officers

Friday, July 4, 2025 10:54PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An investigation is underway after Philadelphia police shot and killed a man who reportedly opened fire on officers.

It happened just after 6 p.m. Friday on the 2900 block of Lawrence Street in the city's Fairhill section.

Police say officers returned fire, hitting the suspect several times.

The man, only identified as an adult, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No officers were injured in the incident.

Further details on the shooting were not immediately available.

