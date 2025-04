Man shot outside Temple Hospital in North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot right outside Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia.

It happened around 2 a.m. on Friday, just outside the parking garage.

A gun was found lying on the sidewalk along Germantown Avenue near West Ontario street.

Police say the victim was shot three times in the left shoulder, and rushed into the hospital in critical condition.

A white vehicle was seen fleeing the area.

The shooting is under investigation.