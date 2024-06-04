  • Full Story
Man shot several times outside popular Oregon Diner in South Philadelphia

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 4, 2024 5:01PM
Man shot several times outside popular South Philadelphia diner
Man shot several times outside popular South Philadelphia diner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot several times outside a popular South Philadelphia diner on Tuesday morning.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. in the 300 block of Oregon Avenue, near the Oregon Diner.

Police say the man was shot at least three times, including once in the chest.

He was rushed to the Jefferson University Hospital in critical condition.

The man is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old. His name has not been released.

Police are still investigating what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

