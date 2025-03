Man to spend decades in prison for fatal Atlantic City boardwalk shooting

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- A man has been sentenced for a deadly shooting on the Atlantic City Boardwalk.

Jahlil Boston's 28-year sentence is subject to the 'no early release act,' which requires he serve 85 percent of his time before becoming eligible for parole.

The sentence was part of a plea deal.

Boston was charged with aggravated manslaughter in the deadly shooting of Eric Wynn on March 18, 2023.

Boston was arrested hours after the crime.