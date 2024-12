Man struck by car while crossing road in Northeast Philadelphia

A man is in the hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast Philadelphia.

A man is in the hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast Philadelphia.

A man is in the hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast Philadelphia.

A man is in the hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man is in the hospital with head injuries after being hit by a car on the Roosevelt Boulevard in the Northeast Philadelphia.

The 25-year-old was struck while crossing the inner lanes of highway, near the Pennypack Creek in Rhawnhurst, around 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday, according to police.

He's listed in stable condition.

Police say the driver stopped nearby.

There has been no decision yet if charges will be filed.