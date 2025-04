Man struck, killed after falling onto SEPTA tracks in North Philadelphia: Officials

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was struck and killed by a SEPTA train in North Philadelphia in what's being called a tragic accident.

The person was walking between rail cars at the Olney Transit Center Tuesday afternoon when he fell onto the tracks and was run over.

Officials say he was pronounced dead, but there was no immediate word on his identity.

SEPTA suspended service for about two hours during the investigation.