Man wounded in shooting at Newark, Delaware shopping center

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A man was shot Friday morning at the Taylortown Shopping Center in Newark, Delaware.

Police were called to the scene for reports of shots fired just before 10:30 a.m.

A 29-year-old man was found with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators were focused on a silver car in the parking lot with the back passenger side window blown out.

No arrests have been made.