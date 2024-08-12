Mango Hut Sorbet is a mom-owned business with a mission

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- When Reason Ali found out her young son Kai was born with sickle cell disease, she started making all-natural sweet treats for him at home.

After friends and family enjoyed the fresh fruit sorbets so much, she decided to start a summer side hustle called Mango Hut Sorbet.

The hairdresser-turned-solopreneur hopes to raise awareness of the disease through her business.

She hires out her mobile cart for private events, and recently expanded to selling at the Art Museum steps and the Philadelphia Zoo.

The sorbets come in cups and floats and are made from fruit only.