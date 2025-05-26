Many enjoy the final day of Memorial Day Weekend at the Jersey Shore

Flocks of people will be celebrating the final day of the holiday weekend at the Jersey Shore

OCEAN CITY, N.J. (WPVI) -- It was a brisk morning down at the Jersey Shore for Memorial Day, but that isn't stopping people from enjoying the final day of the extended holiday weekend.

It's just the most peaceful time," said Mary Jean Woods

Just feet away, a brave soul takes a very cold plunge!

On the boards, it was a beautiful morning for a grandfather and his girls.

Jerry Monahan walked with his daughter and granddaughter.

"It's wonderful, second time for me, all my kids are grown and married and now I get to relive the discovery of things when they are just so young," said Monahan.

Sadie, the dog, was first to arrive and beat the rush at Brown's for doughnuts.

"Brown's is the best food on the island, not just the best doughnuts. They are just fabulous. Sugary and crispy, everybody loves their Browns. We love them," said Martha Curren.

People also stopped to watch as dolphins took an early swim.

"It's the magic of the water! We were just so excited to get our morning coffee and then see them, you know fishing up the beach. There's a huge pod a little further out and there was one big one a little closer," said Beth Goldwater who was visiting from Wayne, PA.

While there's a little chill to the breeze, it was the start of a beautiful beach day.

"It's fantastic, I'm not going to wear sleeves at the beach. No matter what the weather is, I am going to treat it like a beach, Memorial Day, Fourth of July, whatever," said Daniel Damico.