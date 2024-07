Masked thieves make off with $1,700 after armed robbery at Wynnefield Heights Chipotle

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are also looking for two men who robbed a Chipotle at gunpoint in the city's Wynnefield Heights section.

It happened around midnight in the 4000 block of City Avenue.

Investigators say the armed thieves in masks forced employees to open the restaurant's safe.

They took off from the store with $1,700 in cash.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

