Mattel celebrates 30 years of 'Clueless' with new Cher and Dionne Barbies

The iconic movie "Clueless" turns 30 this month. To celebrate the milestone, Mattel is releasing a new line of Barbies inspired by the movie's main characters.

"As if we'd miss the 30th anniversary of Clueless! To celebrate, Mattel and Paramount Consumer Products have teamed up for a nostalgia packed iconic collaboration," Mattel announced on its official Instagram account.

Alicia Silverstone's Cher takes Barbie form, complete with her iconic, yellow plaid look and her learner's permit in hand.

Cher's best friend Dionne, played by Stacey Dash, also gets a doll. She comes wearing a black-and-white skirt suit, accessorized with her classic top hat.

Both dolls also come holding their '90s-era cellphones - because duh!

The Barbies, now available for preorder at MattelCreations.com, sell for $60 each.

The collaboration with Paramount includes American Girl Doll "Clueless" outfits, a 30th anniversary "Clueless" UNO deck, "Clueless"-inspired Polly Pockets and more.