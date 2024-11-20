Man working at Atlantic County gymnastics facility charged with sexually assaulting girl

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man working at a gymnastics facility in Atlantic County is accused of sexually assaulting a child.

On Tuesday, Galloway Township police announced charges against Matthew Shriver, 51, of Brigantine, New Jersey.

The investigation began when officers received reports of a man engaging in sexual activity with a girl under 16 years old.

Upon investigating, authorities say cell phone evidence confirmed the victim's statements.

That's when police say they searched Shriver's car, cell phone, and place of business, Everest Gymnastics.

He has since been charged with aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, tampering with physical evidence, and obstruction of justice.

Shriver remains in an Atlantic County Justice Facility pending a court date, police said in an online post.

Everest Gymnastics posted the following statement on the incident:

"Dear faithful Everest families,

Because of the highly sensitive events, we here at Everest would like to make it known that the accused is no longer affiliated with this establishment. All ties are cut, and he will no longer be permitted to be on or within close proximity of the business. We would like to recognize that the sole owner, Jennifer Jones does not stand for this behavior. We take pride in what we do in this community. And we hope that you continue to see that as we've done since 2017. Jenn's background stands strong. She has over 20 years of experience coaching gymnastics. She is currently a JOGA Team Director, and was formerly a Director of Developmental Programs as well as a USAG compulsory and optional team coach. We would like to add that we have a highly qualified staff that has nothing but the children's best interest. Thank you."

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact Galloway Township police at 609-652-3705.