Mayor Cherelle Parker calls for historic tax cuts in Philadelphia budget address

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker laid out her proposed spending plan on Thursday, delivering her second budget address to City Council.

The $6.7 billion plan includes what the mayor calls historic tax cuts, including incremental cuts to the city's wage tax, and a larger cut to the city's business tax rate.

She also pitched an $800 million housing plan and an extension to the city's extended school year program.

The speech now kicks off a negotiating period with City Council.

