Mayor Parker initiative sees new trees planted across Philadelphia to make city greener, cleaner

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Saddiq's Water Ice is a place that can make West Philadelphia feel like a little tropical paradise.

"We serve all-natural water ice made with real fruit," said Taron Mason as he served customers.

The business recently got something to add to the tropical atmosphere: a tree right out front.

"It makes it more appealing to the businesses. Also, people can relax if they want to sit under the tree on a hot day," said Mason.

The tree is one of 60 planted along South 60th Street in West Philadelphia. There are a variety of them, which were custom-picked with input from each business owner who wanted one.

"We're really working in those neighborhoods that have fewer trees," said Erica Smith Fichman, city forester with Philadelphia Parks and Recreation.

It's part of the Philly Tree Plan, which is aimed at increasing the number of trees in the city.

"Philadelphia needs more trees. It definitely does," said Fichman.

The 10-year strategic plan was announced in 2023. In the year since, they've seen growth both in trees and in the "roots" of the program.

"There are 220 trees across the city that were partly planted in the first phase of this initiative," said Casey Kuklick with the Office of Clean and Green Initiatives in Philadelphia

"We have hired a city forester to help coordinate across the city," said Fichman.

The goal is to pursue an equitable tree canopy to ensure all neighbors get the benefit of trees.

"Some neighborhoods in Philadelphia can be up to 22 degrees hotter than others in places that don't have a lot of tree canopy," said Kuklick. "A healthy tree canopy tends to be 30% covered on average. Philadelphia has on average about 18%. Some neighborhoods have a tree canopy as low as 2, 3, 4, or 5%."

The 6abc data team found Philadelphia lost 6% of its tree coverage from 2008 to 2018.

The number of trees that died or were removed is the equivalent of more than 1,000 football fields of tree cover.

Trees are part of Mayor Cherelle Parker's plan to make the city, "safer, cleaner, and greener."

"The mayor has a goal of planting 15,000 trees in her first term," said Kuklick.

The Philly Tree Program combines the efforts of the city, Parks and Rec, commerce partners, residents, and community organizations -- some of whom have been hired to help take care of the new trees.

"We have gotten a $12 million grant from the USDA Forest Service," said Fichman.

It's support and shade that the folks at Siddiq's Water Ice are happy to see as the Philly Tree Program seeks to transform the City of Brotherly Love into the "City of Arborly Love."

"It just brings a better atmosphere to the community," said Mason.

The $12 million from the federal government will also help create the Philly Tree Coalition.

It'll be a formalized way for groups to work together on the Philly Tree Plan.