Suspect wanted for stealing $50K worth of items from family-owned sports store

MEDFORD, N.J. (WPVI) -- A family-owned business in Medford, Sports Paradise, is now out nearly $50,000 worth of merchandise after a suspect stole not once, but twice, from their outdoor storage container.

"I feel horrible," said Medford Township Police Chief Arthur Waterman. "I don't like to see any of our business owners, our residents be victimized by people like this who like to go out and commit crimes against other people."

Waterman said surveillance video is key evidence to help investigators track down the burglar.

Waterman said on April 24, the suspect, wearing a reflective vest with a bolt cutter in hand, broke into a container in the back of the business on Hartford Road.

"I think he was trying to conceal what he was doing to make it look like he was a delivery driver or someone there working, maybe with the Conex box that was placed there to try to make it look normal," said Waterman.

The co-owner said the suspect arrived around 11 p.m. to steal the first batch of Nike and Adidas apparel, and then came back for more around 5 a.m.

He drove away with the merchandise in a white van.

Waterman said he's working with nearby departments to determine if other businesses are being targeted.

"To see what they're dealing with, to see if we can come up with some sort of ring or group that might be going around and committing these crimes," said Waterman.

Store managers said in a statement that they appreciate the detectives' efforts.

"The idea that this person is nonchalantly taking from hardworking business owners who support the community is upsetting. Not only did the suspect break into people's property and steal products, but also created a sense of fear that the community and their items aren't safe," the statement said.

"I don't think there's a definite concern for community members like households; obviously, it's a commercial business," said Waterman. "However, I will always remind our residents to lock up at night and pay attention to their surroundings."

Waterman said they're putting the pieces together to find the person responsible and make an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.