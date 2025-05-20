Medical helicopter makes emergency landing in Whitemarsh, Pa. neighborhood

WHITEMARSH, Pa. (WPVI) -- A PennSTAR medical helicopter was forced to make an emergency landing Monday evening in a residential area of Montgomery County.

The incident occurred around 7:43 p.m. near the intersection of Cannon Hill Road and Musket Road in Whitemarsh Township.

Officials tell Action News the helicopter was en route to Wings Field when it had to land for unknown reasons.

Video from a nearby resident captured the helicopter landing into the neighborhood.

Video captures moment medical helicopter makes emergency landing

Officials say three people were on board at the time. All were accounted for and reported uninjured.

The cause of the emergency landing is currently under investigation.