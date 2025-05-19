Meet La Salle's Joey O'Brien -- the top football recruit in Pennsylvania

WYNDMOOR, Pa. (WPVI) -- La Salle College High School has produced a ton of football talent in its program's history. The most recent is rising senior Joey O'Brien. He plays both defensive back and wide receiver.

O'Brien said he was a "late bloomer" when it came to his size, but now standing at 6' 5", O'Brien's picked up countless Division I football offers.

"I remember I picked up four offers in one day, and I was like, 'Wow. This is the real deal now. This is crazy,'" O'Brien recalled. "And then it just picked up-- offer after offer. And then the offers started getting bigger. I started getting all the SEC schools, all the Big Ten schools, it was just a crazy experience."

You likely see five-star recruits take the field every year in the Philadelphia Catholic League. Competing against that level of talent, O'Brien believes it prepared him for the next level.

"I want to go to a big conference. I want to go play against the best players," O'Brien said. "Playing in a good conference like the PCL, you're already going up against that type of competition. So, it's basically getting you ready."

O'Brien has narrowed down his final list of schools to six: Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, Notre Dame, Clemson, and Michigan. He plans to make his commitment in the next month so he can turn his focus to his senior football season. But for now, it's a busy time for the state's No. 1 recruit.

"I just try to stay humble, keep my head down and work," O'Brien reflected. "Nothing's proven until you get there. You're not promised playing time when you get there, you just have to keep working."