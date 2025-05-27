Meet the 'Patchwork Ladies' who handcraft blankets for a good cause

50 years ago, women at Green Tree Church of the Brethren started making items for those in need. Today, they are known as the 'Patchwork Ladies.'

50 years ago, women at Green Tree Church of the Brethren started making items for those in need. Today, they are known as the 'Patchwork Ladies.'

50 years ago, women at Green Tree Church of the Brethren started making items for those in need. Today, they are known as the 'Patchwork Ladies.'

50 years ago, women at Green Tree Church of the Brethren started making items for those in need. Today, they are known as the 'Patchwork Ladies.'

OAKS, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- 50 years ago, women at Green Tree Church of the Brethren started making items for those in need.

Today, they are known as the 'Patchwork Ladies.'

The group consists of retirees roughly aged between 80 and 90 years old. They meet every Wednesday from September to May.

They mostly produce blankets and bags that can be draped over walkers for seniors. They make donations to local organizations including nursing homes, childrens' hospitals, pregnancy centers, veterans' hospitals, and more.

Most products are created using recycled and donated materials such as curtains, jeans, and spare cloth. The ladies rely on donations to stock their supply.

Donations are made around October each year.

For more information on how to donate or get involved, visit the website for the Green Tree Church of the Brethren at greentreecob.org.

RELATED: Women continue charitable pin-crafting tradition for seven decades