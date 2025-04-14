Members of Governor Shapiro's synagogue in Elkins Park voice their support

ELKINS PARK ,Pa. (WPVI) -- Cantor Jacob Agar leads second seder at Beth Shalom, Governor Josh Shapiro's longtime synagogue in Elkins Park.

The second seder of Passover, began shortly after the Governor addressed last night's incident in Harrisburg:

"If he was trying to terrorize our family? Friends, Jewish community who joined us for Passover Seder in that room last night, we celebrated our faith proudly and will do it again tonight, proudly," the Governor said

Elly Kamen has been coming to Passover seder at the synagogue since she was a little girl.

"His religion means a great deal to him and he's not ashamed to admit that his faith is very important and the rest of us Jews who know him are proud and love him and he is doing a wonderful job as governor," says Elly Kamen of Blue Bell.

News of the alleged arson attack at the governors mansion has members of the synagogue speaking out in support of the Shapiro family.

"It's horrible, people doing stuff like this. We as a synagogue, we stand with their family and we support them," said Cantor Jacob Agar.

"I think he's resilient, and he's a strong leader and that's what you do. You do what you have to do, no matter what," says Susan Miller of Elkins Park , and 'Chag Sameach' to his family.