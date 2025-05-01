Michael Waltz expected to depart as Trump's national security adviser, sources say

President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Waltz is expected to leave his post, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News.

President Donald Trump's national security adviser Michael Waltz is expected to leave his post, sources familiar with the decision told ABC News Thursday.

This move comes as President Trump has been increasingly frustrated by Waltz after he came under intense scrutiny for inadvertently adding a reporter to a Signal chat with top Trump officials discussing a U.S. military strike on Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The White House and Waltz have not commented on the moves. Sources cautioned the move is not final until Trump announces it.

FILE - White House national security adviser Mike Waltz listens in the Oval Office of the White House, Thursday, April 17, 2025, in Washington. AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The president is expected to announce the changes soon, according to sources.

Waltz was present at Trump's Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, where he offered praise for the president's leadership and strength on the world stage during his first 100 days in office.

Trump publicly defended Waltz in the aftermath of the March Signal mishap, telling NBC News the day after details came to light in an article by The Atlantic's Jeffrey Goldberg that Waltz "has learned a lesson and is a good man."

Trump was asked further about Waltz's future by The Atlantic in an April 24 interview. He said Waltz was "fine" despite being "beat up" after accidentally adding Goldberg to the group chat.

Trump also said in that interview that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who also came under fire for the Signal fiasco, was "safe."

"I think we learned: Maybe dont use Signal, okay?" Trump said about the controversy. "If you want to know the truth. I would frankly tell these people not to use Signal, although its been used by a lot of people. But, whatever it is, whoever has it, whoever owns it, I wouldnt want to use it."

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.