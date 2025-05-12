The Michelin Guide heads to Philadelphia

Michelin Guide inspectors are in the field and are on the hunt for culinary gems in Philadelphia.

Michelin Guide inspectors are in the field and are on the hunt for culinary gems in Philadelphia.

Michelin Guide inspectors are in the field and are on the hunt for culinary gems in Philadelphia.

Michelin Guide inspectors are in the field and are on the hunt for culinary gems in Philadelphia.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- There is exciting news for foodies in Philadelphia.

Michelin Guide inspectors are in the field and are on the hunt for culinary gems in the city.

The Philadelphia Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced a partnership with the Michelin guide, ensuring our city will be considered for inclusion in its global dining guidebook.

Gwendal Poullennec, the international director of the guide, is in town for a familiarization trip through Wednesday.

Poullennec will visit iconic places, like Reading Terminal Market and Independence Hall.

He plans to dine at three acclaimed women-led restaurants in the city: Kalaya, Her Place Supper Club and Casa Mexico.

However, the guide's selection process is determined by anonymous inspectors and is independent.

They're already in the field, scouting for the superior dining destinations in Philadelphia.

We expect to learn more about the process during a news conference on Tuesday.

