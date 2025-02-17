Daughter of slain Delco couple arrested in Md. on trespassing, weapons charges

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The daughter of a slain Delaware County couple was arrested in Maryland over the weekend on trespassing and weapon charges, according to state police.

Michelle Zajko, 33, of Media, Pennsylvania, and Jack Lasota, 34, of Berkeley, Calif., and Daniel Arthur Blank, 26, of Sacramento, Calif., were arrested on Sunday in Frostburg, Maryland.

Police say Lasota was arrested and charged with trespassing, obstructing & hindering, firearm in vehicle; Zajko was arrested and charged with trespassing, obstructing & hindering, resisting arrest, handgun on person; Blank was arrested and charged with trespassing, obstructing & hindering.

A bail hearing is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at Allegany District Court.

Further details on what led to the arrests were not immediately released.

According to the Associated Press, Lasota is the apparent leader of a cultlike group known as the Zizians. Zajko is also reportedly a member of the group, the AP said.

The Zizians have been tied to the killing of U.S. Border Patrol Agent David Maland near the Canadian border in January and five other homicides in Vermont, Pennsylvania and California.

Maland, 44, was killed in a Jan. 20 shootout following a traffic stop in Coventry, Vermont, a small town about 20 miles from the Canadian border. Teresa Youngblut, 21, is accused of opening fire on agents during the traffic stop.

Officials have offered few details of the cross-country investigation, which broke open after the Jan. 20 shooting death of Maland. Associated Press interviews and a review of court records and online postings tell the story of how a group of young, highly intelligent computer scientists, most of them in their 20s and 30s, met online, shared anarchist beliefs, and became increasingly violent.

Murders in Delaware County

Back on December 31, 2022, Michelle Zajko's parents, Richard and Rita, were both shot in the head inside their Chester Heights home.

No arrests have been made in the case, but Pennsylvania State Police recently announced the gun used to kill Agent Maland was purchased by a person of interest in the murders of Richard and Rita Zajko.

Richard Zajko and Rita Zajko

Police identified Michelle Zajko as the couple's daughter after her license was found in the home, officials said. It was revealed in court documents that troopers searched a Vermont home tied to Michelle nearly a week after her parents were killed.

During a "voluntary interview," authorities say Michelle admitted to owning a firearm -- a Smith and Wesson "M &P" model.

According to sale records, the gun was purchased on February 3, 2022, at Green Mountain Sporting Goods in Vermont by Michelle Zajko. Authorities allege the ammo allegedly purchased by Michelle is the same manufacture and type as the spent casings that were recovered at the scene of the Delaware County murders.

The search warrant was for the Smith and Wesson handgun and ammunition, but the court filings only state three cartridges of 9mm ammo were recovered.

Ties to California

The shootings in Delaware County and Vermont seem to have growing connections to another killing in California.

U.S. Attorney Michael Drescher previously said in a court filing the Border Patrol shooting is also linked to a murder in California but she hasn't provided further details.

LaSota is also facing charges of obstructing law enforcement and disorderly conduct in Pennsylvania. Authorities won't say whether those charges are related to the Zajko deaths, but court records show that police were searching for a gun used in two killings when they arrested LaSota 12 days later at a hotel about 10 miles from the scene of the killings.

Though authorities have not publicly identified the person who bought the gun used in the Vermont murder, the VTDigger news investigative online site reported that federal authorities issued an alert to firearms dealers seeking information about purchases made by Michelle Zajko and described her as a person of interest in the Vermont shooting.

According to a public records database, a Michelle Zajko was registered to vote in 2016 at the same home address in Pennsylvania as Richard and Rita Zajko. In 2021, a Michelle Zajko bought a half-acre piece of property in Derby, Vermont, a few miles from the Canadian border. According to town records, the land is undeveloped.

Zajko has not been charged with either of the shooting incidents.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

