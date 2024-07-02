'Mickey Mouse Funhouse' celebrates the Armenian Vardavar festival!

In the "Vardavar!" episode, Mickey and friends celebrate the Armenian water festival, where goddess Astghik pays them a visit

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" celebrates the Armenian water festival with "Vardavar!" episode, streaming now on Disney+.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" celebrates the Armenian water festival with "Vardavar!" episode, streaming now on Disney+.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" celebrates the Armenian water festival with "Vardavar!" episode, streaming now on Disney+.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" celebrates the Armenian water festival with "Vardavar!" episode, streaming now on Disney+.

LOS ANGELES -- In honor of the upcoming Armenian Vardavar festival, happening July 7, Disney Jr.'s "Mickey Mouse Funhouse" celebrates the holiday with an episode entitled "Vardavar!" now streaming on Disney+.

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" celebrates the Armenian water festival with "Vardavar!" episode, streaming now on Disney+. Disney Junior

Vardavar is a beloved Armenian summer holiday, where people of all ages drench each other in water. The festival celebrates Astghik, the goddess of water, beauty and love. During the festival, Armenians offer her roses, hence the name "Vardavar," where "vard" means "rose" and "var" means "to burn."

In the episode, Mickey and his friends are invited to enjoy Vardavar, when Astghik pays them a visit, and a splash. Throughout the episode, elements of Armenian culture such as language, food and fashion are highlighted.

Visit here to watch the music video for "It's Vardavar."

Mickey and his friends are invited to enjoy Vardavar, when Astghik pays them a visit Disney Junior

"Mickey Mouse Funhouse" is streaming now on Disney+.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Disney+ and this ABC station.