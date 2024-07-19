All Frontier Airlines flights grounded due to Microsoft outage

CHICAGO -- All Frontier Airlines flights are currently grounded, due to a technical outage, the airline said Thursday night.

Frontier said in a tweet just after 8 p.m. EST that a Microsoft outage was causing the issue, and also affecting other companies.

Booking, check-in and access to boarding passes are also affected, Frontier said.

According to FlightAware, 103 Frontier flights (13%) are canceled and 231 flights (30%) are delayed.

A Federal Aviation Administration advisory said no other airlines have been impacted.

Microsoft also tweeted users might have trouble accessing various Microsoft 365 apps and services.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.