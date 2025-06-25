24/7 LivePhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Governor Shapiro to tour Three Mile Island ahead of 20-year Microsoft agreement

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Wednesday, June 25, 2025 3:59PM
Governor Shapiro to tour Three Mile Island ahead of 20-year Microsoft agreement
Governor Shapiro to tour Three Mile Island ahead of 20-year Microsoft agreement

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Shapiro will tour the last working nuclear reactor at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg.

Under a 20-year agreement, Microsoft will buy electric from the rebranded power plant.

The plant was once the scene of the worst commercial nuclear accident on US soil, happening back in 1979.

The governor says Pennsylvania needs to build more power plants to create jobs, and to offset the energy demand and rising electricity rates.

Critics argue that re-opening Three Mile Island is too much of a risk for the environment.

Copyright © 2025 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW