Governor Shapiro to tour Three Mile Island ahead of 20-year Microsoft agreement

HARRISBURG, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Governor Shapiro will tour the last working nuclear reactor at Three Mile Island near Harrisburg.

Under a 20-year agreement, Microsoft will buy electric from the rebranded power plant.

The plant was once the scene of the worst commercial nuclear accident on US soil, happening back in 1979.

The governor says Pennsylvania needs to build more power plants to create jobs, and to offset the energy demand and rising electricity rates.

Critics argue that re-opening Three Mile Island is too much of a risk for the environment.