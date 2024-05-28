﻿Monterey Prime American Grill honors true hospitality

MOUNT LAUREL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Monterey Prime American Grill is a California-inspired steakhouse and prime seafood restaurant.

Founder and CEO Dave Magrogan has a small chain of restaurants called Harvest Seasonal Grill & Winebar, focusing on sourcing from farms and health conscious.

Magrogan has now entered the steakhouse world with his newest restaurant Monterey Prime American Grill.

The Executive chef is former "Hell's Kitchen" contestant Andrew Pearce, who prepares dishes like seared scallops, ribeye steak, lobster mac-and-cheese and more.

When you visit for a cocktail during happy hour, you get to experience a live band that plays into dinner, Wednesday through Sunday.

Magrogan has worked in the restaurant industry since he was 12 and went to college to become a chiropractor.

But he never lost his love of hospitality in the restaurant industry and sold his practices in the early 2000s to focus on restaurants.

The 9,000-square-foot space has three private dining rooms and patio seating.

Monterey Prime American Grill| Instagram

558 Fellowship Rd, Mt Laurel Township, NJ 08054

856-242-9050