Montgomery County producer wins Tony Award

ByAlicia Vitarelli WPVI logo
Tuesday, June 10, 2025 1:11AM
The best and brightest of Broadway were celebrated at Sunday night's 78th Annual Tony Awards, and a Montgomery County producer was among the winners.

Mindy Baiada is one of the creative minds behind the smash hit "Maybe Happy Ending," which won the biggest award of the night: Best Musical.

She was on stage accepting the award along with the team and director Michael Arden.

Mindy Baiada
This is a very full circle, pinch me moment for Baiada and Arden.

Their creative collaboration actually started here in Pennsylvania when they were kids.

"Michael and I worked together when we were teenagers doing Summerstock," she says, "and here we are producing together on Broadway. I don't even think I had dreams that big. This is bigger than anything I ever dreamt up."

Baiada is also a producer for Sunset Boulevard, which won Best Revival.

